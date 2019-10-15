Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Korean Derby' World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang opens with empty seats

All Headlines 18:00 October 15, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The highly-anticipated World Cup qualifying match between South Korea and North Korea opened on Tuesday without any spectators.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) in Seoul told reporters there were no fans in the stands at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang 30 minutes before kickoff of the Group H match in the second round of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The KFA added that the stadium remained empty 15 minutes into the match.

The match isn't being broadcast live to South Korea. North Korea also didn't authorize travel by South Korean supporters and journalists for the match.

The KFA is relaying match-related information to football reporters here after first receiving it from a match official from the Asian Football Confederation in Pyongyang.

This photo, provided by the Korea Football Association, shows an empty Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang ahead of a World Cup qualifying match between South Korea and North Korea on Oct. 15, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

