Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification

It wasn't until late September that South Korea learned, through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as its intermediary, that the match would take place in Pyongyang as scheduled. Then, only five days prior to the match, it was determined that the South Korean team, coached by Paulo Bento, would have to travel to Pyongyang via Beijing. Bento had hoped his players would reach Pyongyang by land to save time, but they ended up spending a night in the Chinese capital.

