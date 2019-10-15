(LEAD) Heroes push defending champions to brink in KBO postseason

The Wyverns reclaimed the lead in the bottom seventh. With men at second and third, Kim Kang-min hit a soft bouncer at shortstop Kim Ha-seong, who had plenty of time to get the lead runner at home but bobbled the ball trying to field it with his backhand. The shortstop could only get the batter out at first as Kim Sung-hyun crossed the plate for a 7-6 SK lead.