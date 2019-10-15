Seoul subway's unionized workers to begin strike Wednesday
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The labor union of Seoul Metro announced Tuesday night that it would soon go on a three-day strike as it failed to reach a deal with the management.
Unionized workers at the operator of eight subway lines in South Korea's capital plan to launch their collective action on Wednesday morning.
The walkout is expected to drop the operation rate of Subway Lines 1 through 4 to as low as 65.7 percent of the normal level and that of No. 5-8 to 78.1 percent, according to the firm's officials.
The company plans to mobilize alternative workers to minimize the impact from the strike, especially during rush hours.
The union is demanding the abolition of the wage-peak system, hiring of more workers and better working conditions to improve safety related to operation of subways for a daily average of 7.5 million users.
The two sides have been negotiating on the issues since June.
Despite the walkout, the union will continue talks with management if it makes a request with a shift in its position, a union member said.
