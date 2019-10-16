Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:02 October 16, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- News reporting of malicious online posts creates vicious cycle of abuse (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling bloc faces strong call for reform in aftermath of Cho Kuk's resignation (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon declares commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles by 2027 (Donga llbo)
-- Bizarre World Cup qualification in Pyongyang ends in tie (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Defense ministry faces criticism over failure to address U.S. noncompliance with cost sharing pact (Segye Times)
-- Judge rejects arrest warrant for Cho Kuk's brother despite apparent signs of feigned illness (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean firms move overseas due to increased cost from minimum-wage hikes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Anti-corruption investigation bureau becomes key issue after Cho Kuk's departure (Hankyoreh)
-- Malicious online comments become death trap, leading to fall of many 'Sullis' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Economy in serious problem in Gyeongsang Province regions due to collapse of manufacturing industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't modifies only regulations to control firms without parliamentary intervention (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon spells out future auto goal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea targets green car crown, autonomous driving leadership (Korea Herald)
-- Cho's departure may not be enough for turnaround (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!