Korean-language dailies

-- News reporting of malicious online posts creates vicious cycle of abuse (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling bloc faces strong call for reform in aftermath of Cho Kuk's resignation (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon declares commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles by 2027 (Donga llbo)

-- Bizarre World Cup qualification in Pyongyang ends in tie (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Defense ministry faces criticism over failure to address U.S. noncompliance with cost sharing pact (Segye Times)

-- Judge rejects arrest warrant for Cho Kuk's brother despite apparent signs of feigned illness (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean firms move overseas due to increased cost from minimum-wage hikes (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Anti-corruption investigation bureau becomes key issue after Cho Kuk's departure (Hankyoreh)

-- Malicious online comments become death trap, leading to fall of many 'Sullis' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Economy in serious problem in Gyeongsang Province regions due to collapse of manufacturing industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't modifies only regulations to control firms without parliamentary intervention (Korea Economic Daily)

