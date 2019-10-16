Jobless rate falls to 3.1 pct in September, 348,000 jobs created
All Headlines 08:03 October 16, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate fell to 3.1 percent in September from a year earlier, and job additions came to 348,000, government data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate decreased 0.5 percentage point on-year, and the number of employed people reached 27.4 million in September, Statistics Korea said.
The unemployment rate for young adults -- those aged between 15 and 29 -- fell 7.3 percent last month from 8.8 percent tallied a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(2nd LD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
4
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
5
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings