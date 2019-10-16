Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul subway's unionized workers hold talks with management

All Headlines 08:52 October 16, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers of Seoul Metro resumed talks with the management Wednesday in last-minute efforts to try to reach a deal.

The two sides resumed talks at around 3 a.m., just hours after they walked away from the negotiating table.

The union said subway conductors went on strike at 6:30 a.m., but subway lines 1-8 were all operating without any disruption as of 8 a.m.

The strike followed a 72-hour walkout that ended Monday.

The union is demanding the abolition of the wage-peak system, the hiring of more workers and better working conditions to improve safety in the operation of subways for a daily average of 7.5 million users.
