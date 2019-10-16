Wednesday's weather forecast
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/08 Cloudy 20
Incheon 19/09 Cloudy 20
Suwon 20/07 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 20/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 20/06 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 22/10 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 20/08 Sunny 20
Gwangju 21/09 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/15 Sunny 10
Daegu 21/08 Sunny 10
Busan 21/12 Cloudy 20
