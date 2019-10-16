Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:06 October 16, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/08 Cloudy 20

Incheon 19/09 Cloudy 20

Suwon 20/07 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 20/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/06 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 22/10 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 20/08 Sunny 20

Gwangju 21/09 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/15 Sunny 10

Daegu 21/08 Sunny 10

Busan 21/12 Cloudy 20

