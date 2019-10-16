Full text of BOK statement on monetary policy decision in Oct.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) recorded a negative rate, in consequence mainly of the declines in the prices of petroleum products, agricultural, livestock and fisheries products and public services. Core inflation (with food and energy product prices excluded from the CPI) has been at the mid-0 percent range, and the rate of inflation expected by the general public has fallen to the upper-1 percent level. Looking ahead, it is forecast that consumer price inflation will fall short of the path projected in July and fluctuate for some time at around the 0 percent level, and then run in the 1 percent range from next year. Core inflation will also gradually rise.