N. Korea ranks 92nd in global hunger index
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea suffers from a "serious" level of hunger, a global hunger index report showed Wednesday, putting the impoverished communist nation in 92nd place out of a total of 117 countries.
The 2019 Global Hunger Index (GHI) by Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide also showed that 47.8 percent of North Korea's total population suffered from undernourishment from 2016 to 2018. Only two countries, Zimbabwe and Haiti, reported higher prevalence of undernourishment than North Korea.
"With a score of 27.7, North Korea suffers from a level of hunger that is serious," the report said.
The score incorporates four component indicators: undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting and child mortality, and a higher score means greater hunger. The North's 92nd-place ranking this year was higher than last year's 109th.
The North has suffered from chronic food shortages.
In May, the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization reported that the North's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, with an estimated 10 million people, or about 40 percent of its population, in urgent need of food.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
4
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions