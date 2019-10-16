The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
All Headlines 11:18 October 16, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.26 1.50
1-M 1.35 1.50
2-M 1.41 1.50
3-M 1.45 1.50
6-M 1.46 1.49
12-M 1.44 1.47
(END)
