S. Korean shares gain on hopes of possible Brexit deal

All Headlines 11:31 October 16, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Wednesday morning, buoyed by hopes of a possible Brexit deal, but investors reacted little to the Bank of Korea's widely expected rate cut.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 12.49 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,080.66 as of 11:20 a.m.

As expected, the Bank of Korea cut its key rate to 1.25 percent earlier in the day, marking the second rate cut in three months to prop up slowing economic growth.

Most large caps traded in positive territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 1 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix up 1.48 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.41 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.11 percent higher.

POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, advanced 0.66 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, rose 1.32 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,185.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.65 won from the previous session's close.

