American golfer with unorthodox swing finds kindred spirit in S. Korean veteran
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- With his unusual swing, American PGA Tour golfer Matthew Wolff won't be making instructional DVDs anytime soon.
But the second-year pro isn't about to alter his swing, not when it helped him earn his first PGA Tour win in just his third professional start this past summer, and not after seeing someone else in golf with a unique swing of his own.
Wolff, competing at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in South Korea this week, spoke of his meeting with South Korean veteran Choi Ho-sung during John Deer Classic in July. Choi, famous for his "fisherman's swing," earned a sponsor's exemption to that tournament, and Choi and Wolff found themselves next to each other on the range.
Wolff lifts his club vertically over his head and way across the line and has the club pointed right of his target. Choi lifts his right foot off the ground on his follow-through and swings the club around his body. Choi sometimes lands on his right foot as he leans forward after his follow-through.
When Wolff saw Choi, he knew he'd found a kindred spirit.
"I talked to him about having a swing that's unconventional and unorthodox. And it was cool to see someone out there that's not the same as everyone else," Wolff said at a press conference Wednesday. "The way he delivers the club to the ball ... His uniqueness makes me admire him. I am glad he's stuck with his swing just like I have. It's cool to see someone else out here like that."
Wolff, 20, turned pro in June this year and won the 3M Open the following month for his first PGA Tour title. He said his swing "was kind of a shock" to people seeing it for the first time, but they've all gotten used to it.
"The swing is what got me here, and I'm just going to stick with it," Wolff said. "If it's not broken, don't fix it."
The former NCAA Division I champion with Oklahoma State was scrambling to get into tournaments on sponsor's exemptions last season. Now with a win and a two-year PGA Tour exemption in place, Wolff said he was looking forward to setting his own schedule and picking tournaments that he feels suit his game.
"It was awesome to get the first win so quickly but my goals are a lot higher," he said. "I'm just looking to keep improving my game and learning every single day out here, and hopefully, I'll get a lot more out of my career."
Wolff recalled he watched last year's CJ Cup on television "on my couch" in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he was still a student, and he found it surreal that he's in the field of 78 players one year later, up against some of the world's top players.
"This has all happened really quickly," Wolff said. "I've heard amazing things about (this tournament) and now that I am finally here, I am just kind of pinching myself and trying to soak it all in. Hopefully I'll be back for many more years in the future."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
4
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
5
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification