Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
(2nd LD) BOK cuts base rate to record low, cites sluggish exports, consumption
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Wednesday slashed its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.25 percent, citing sluggish exports and domestic consumption.
The reduced rate matches the lowest level previously seen in June 2016.
----------------
(2nd LD) Jobless rate hits 6-year low in September, job additions largest in 5 years
SEOUL -- South Korea's jobless rate hit a six-year low in September and there were more new jobs added than at any time in the past five years, government data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage point on-year to 3.1 percent last month from a year earlier, marking the lowest level for any September since 2013, Statistics Korea said in a statement.
----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rode a white horse to visit Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula considered the birthplace of his late father, slamming U.S. sanctions and calling for greater "self-reliance" efforts to frustrate them, state media reported Wednesday.
Kim has visited the mountain, considered one of the peninsula's most sacred places, ahead of big political or diplomatic decisions and events, and the latest trip has spawned speculation about whether another big decision might be forthcoming.
----------------
U.S. sanctions aim to make N. Korea productive at talks: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- The United States' sanctions campaign against North Korea is intended to bring the regime to the negotiating table with a mindset to be productive and reach solutions, a senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday.
Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, made the comment at a forum discussing U.S. relations with China, including its role in denuclearizing North Korea.
----------------
S. Korea, Japan to hold working-level talks amid tensions over export curbs, forced labor
SEOUL -- South Korea and Japan were set to hold working-level diplomatic talks in Seoul on Wednesday, amid hopes for a turnaround in their ties frayed over Tokyo's export restrictions and wartime forced labor.
Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs at the foreign ministry, will meet his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, in the afternoon to discuss issues of mutual interest, Seoul officials said.
----------------
(2nd LD) Seoul subway union, company reach deal
SEOUL -- Unionized workers at Seoul Metro reached an agreement with the management Wednesday, effectively canceling a strike that was expected to affect public transportation in the capital.
The two sides at the company that runs Seoul subway line Nos. 1 to 8 resumed talks at around 3 a.m., just hours after they walked away from the negotiating table.
(END)
