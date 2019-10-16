New-look Mickelson excited about new season

"I believe the weight loss and increased physical fitness will help me play better," said Mickelson, who said he now eats much healthier and works out twice a day when he's home. "It helps me have more energy and more focus toward the end of rounds. It helps me recover after tournament rounds a lot quicker and be ready for the next day. And I am optimistic and believe that I'll start to play at a level that I know I am able to."