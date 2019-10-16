No. of ranking female public servants at central gov't tops 100 last year
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- The number of high-ranking female public servants in central government agencies surpassed 100 for the first time last year, government data showed Wednesday.
The number of women in senior government roles reached 102 last year, accounting for 6.7 percent of the total ranking central government officials, according to the Ministry of Personnel Management.
It was the first time the number had broken the three-digit mark.
The proportion of such public servants has been on a steady rise since reaching 4.2 percent in 2012.
The data reflects the trend of a growing number of women breaking the glass ceiling in South Korea's male-dominated society.
The ratio of female director-level officials in central government reached a record high of 17.5 percent in 2018, up 2.7 percentage points from the previous year.
As for provincial governments, the portion of female officials at the director level gained 1.7 percentage points to stand at 15.6 percent.
The employment rate for disabled people reached 3.43 percent at the central government level and 3.95 percent in provincial governments.
Government agencies are supposed to ensure physically challenged people make up at least 3.2 percent of their total workforce.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
4
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
5
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification