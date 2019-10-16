Seoul approves athletes' N. Korea visit for weightlifting competition
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has given the green light to athletes planning to visit North Korea for an international youth weightlifting competition set to kick off in Pyongyang next week, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
The government completed the process to approve a trip by some 70 South Koreans -- including athletes and support personnel -- to the North for the 2019 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships, the ministry said.
South Koreans need state approval before visiting North Korea as the two Koreas technically remain in a state of war, since the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
The weightlifting competition, slated for Oct. 20-27, will be another rare sports exchange involving the two Koreas following a World Cup qualifying match between them on Tuesday.
The North, which did not allow the South to televise the football match live or send reporters or spectators across the border for the event, has invited two South Korean reporters to cover the upcoming weightlifting event.
Observers say the North seems to be handling the two events differently, as the weightlifting competition involves around 400 athletes from across the world. Weightlifting is also a sport that North Koreans have excelled at in international competitions.
A ministry official said Tuesday the approval will be completed in the near future, but the ministry clarified later that related procedures were wrapped up earlier this week.
