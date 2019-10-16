S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 16, 2019
All Headlines 16:37 October 16, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.276 1.272 +0.4
3-year TB 1.320 1.281 +3.9
10-year TB 1.530 1.499 +3.1
2-year MSB 1.318 1.293 +2.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.827 1.791 +3.6
91-day CD 1.360 1.550 -19.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
2
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
-
3
Bizarre buildup, then odd finish to 'Korean Derby' in World Cup qualification
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
-
5
(LEAD) Moon unveils S. Korea's future car vision on Hyundai's R&D hub tour