Hyundai launches upgraded G70 in S. Korea

October 16, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the upgraded G70 sedan under its independent brand Genesis in the domestic market to boost sales.

The G70 comes with a 2.0 gasoline turbo engine, a 2.2 diesel engine or a 3.3 gasoline turbo engine and with strengthened safety features, the company said in a statement.

All three trim models carry safety features such as front collision assist, lane keeping assist, driver awareness warning and highway driving assist systems. Blind-spot collision warning is optional for the 2.0 turbo and 2.2 diesel models, it said.

The G70 is priced at 38 million won to 54 million won (US$32,000-$45,000). The latest model will be shipped to the United States and other markets from later this year, it said.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows its independent brand Genesis G70. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

