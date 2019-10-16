S. Korean forensic psychologist named among BBC's 100 women of 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- A renowned South Korean criminal profiler has been named to the BBC's list of the 100 most influential and inspirational women this year.
The British broadcaster on Wednesday announced the list that includes Lee Soo-jung, a forensic psychology professor at Kyonggi University in Seoul.
Lee has "worked on numerous high-profile murder cases in South Korea," BBC said. "She has challenged the legal system, helping introduce an anti-stalking bill," it added.
Others on the list include Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, Malaysian transgender activist Nisha Ayub, Japanese sumo wrestler Hyori Kon, and Indian human rights activist Parveena Ahanger.
