Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:08 October 17, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon orders prosecution to 'devise strong measures to inspect prosecution' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon orders prosecution 'reform should be completed this month, measures should be briefed' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon tells prosecution to 'report strong measures to inspect prosecution' (Donga llbo)
-- Moon tells prosecution to report 'strong self-inspection measures' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon tells prosecution to 'report strong inspection measures' (Segye Times)
-- With eyes only on supporters Moon 'more strongly pressures prosecution' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 99 pct of 4 tln-won future car investment went overseas (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon orders prosecution to 'report strong inspection measures' (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon sets timeline for 'prosecution to submit self-reform efforts' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK cuts rate to record low on economic concerns (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Rate at record low, BOK says 'more room for further cuts' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Interest rate cut to low of 1.25 to boost growth (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- BOK slashes key rate to record-low 1.25 pct (Korea Herald)
-- ROK Army to reduce KATUSA recruitment by 25 pct (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!