(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 17)
Rate cut not sufficient
Mobilize all possible means for economic recovery
Cutting interest rates is a necessary but insufficient step to turn around the slumping economy. This is why the Moon Jae-in administration should leave no stone unturned to revive the country's economic vitality and ensure sustainable growth.
On Wednesday, the Bank of Korea slashed its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1.25 percent, the lowest level in two years. The rate cut reflected the aggravating economic conditions. There are growing fears about a further slowdown amid the global economic downturn. The Korean economy has continued to slump, hit by sluggish exports and investment.
Against this backdrop, the reduction of the interest rate is a step in the right direction. It is expected to lower the borrowing cost for not only corporations, but also individuals. And so it can also help create a virtuous cycle of boosting consumption, production and investment. Yet the rate action cannot automatically put the economy back on track.
Many businesspeople and consumers are still doubtful about the effects of a rate cut. The central bank lowered the rate in July to 1.5 percent before the latest cut. But that reduction has yet to produce any tangible results to turn the economy around.
A more serious problem is that the interest rate has already reached a record low. Thus, a further cut could be seen as meaningless. In other words, corporations as well as individuals are not willing to spend more money on investment or consumption simply because of lower borrowing costs.
Therefore a slash in interest rates will have only a limited effect on the economy. Instead of serving as a stimulus, it could produce side-effects of stoking property speculation and throwing the country into a liquidity trap. The nation's household debt totaled 1,556 trillion won (US$1.3 trillion) at the end of June, becoming a ticking time bomb that could trigger an economic implosion.
Another concern is that Asia's fourth-largest economy is too dependent on exports. The country has been hit hard by external factors such as the global economic downturn following the U.S.-China trade war, growing uncertainties over Brexit and financial instability in emerging economies. So it is inevitable for Korea to suffer heavily under the deteriorating global situation.
For those reasons, economic policymakers are required to take fundamental and comprehensive measures to overcome growing downside risks at home and abroad and reverse the slump. Aside from monetary easing, the government should mobilize every possible means, including accommodative fiscal policy and the provision of tax incentives and other benefits for businesses.
It is also important to use an optimal policy mix to help the economy regain its vitality and raise its growth potential. Most of all, the Moon administration should shift its direction from the ill-conceived "income-led" growth policy to a more market-friendly one to improve Korea Inc.'s competitiveness.
There is no magic bullet to speed up economic recovery at the moment. But we cannot reinvigorate the economy without promoting deregulation, innovation and entrepreneurship.
