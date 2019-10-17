Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Oct. 17

All Headlines 09:01 October 17, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Supreme Court to rule on Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin's bribery case

-- Parliamentary audit of unification ministry

-- Interview with lead actress of 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982'

-- First round of PGA Tour in Jeju

Economy & Finance

-- Finance minister's meeting with foreign investors in New York

-- S. Korea to announce road map on deregulation of drones

-- Customs agency's move on whether to revoke Lotte's duty-free license following Supreme Court ruling on Lotte chief
