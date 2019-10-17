Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Oct. 17
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- Supreme Court to rule on Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin's bribery case
-- Parliamentary audit of unification ministry
-- Interview with lead actress of 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982'
-- First round of PGA Tour in Jeju
Economy & Finance
-- Finance minister's meeting with foreign investors in New York
-- S. Korea to announce road map on deregulation of drones
-- Customs agency's move on whether to revoke Lotte's duty-free license following Supreme Court ruling on Lotte chief
(LEAD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
BTS leader RM's special love of Korean paintings
(4th LD) PM Lee likely to hold talks with Abe next week: Seoul official