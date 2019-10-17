Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

October 17, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/12 Sunny 20

Incheon 19/13 Sunny 20

Suwon 20/11 Sunny 20

Cheongju 21/11 Sunny 20

Daejeon 21/11 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 19/10 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 21/13 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 21/11 Sunny 20

Gwangju 21/12 Sunny 20

Jeju 21/15 Cloudy 20

Daegu 21/11 Cloudy 30

Busan 22/14 Cloudy 20

