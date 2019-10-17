Go to Contents Go to Navigation

FM pays courtesy call on Kazakh leader

All Headlines 09:51 October 17, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has paid a courtesy call on Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a visit to the Central Asian nation and discussed bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, her ministry said Thursday.

During the meeting held in the capital city of Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana, Kang voiced hope for continued cooperation in various fields such as the economy, trade, culture and people-to-people exchanges, noting that Kazakhstan is South Korea's largest trade partner in Central Asia, the ministry said in a release.

In response, Tokayev appreciated the dynamic development of relations between the two countries in many fields and hoped to further advance cooperation through "Fresh Wind," a long-term cooperation initiative launched on the occasion of President Moon Jae-in's state visit to Kazakhstan in April.

Kang has been on a three-day trip to Kazakhstan from Tuesday to attend a bilateral cooperation forum.

In this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pose for a photo as she pays a courtesy call on him in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan's capital city, on Oct. 16, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

