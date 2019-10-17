Meritz Securities buys 24 aircraft for US$685 mln
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. said Thursday it has purchased 24 aircraft from a U.S. aircraft leasing firm for US$685.9 million in the latest investment in alternative assets by the South Korean brokerage firm.
"We closed the deal with Aviation Capital Group," an official of Meritz Securities said. He asked not to be identified, citing policy.
He said Meritz Securities invested $205.4 million in the deal while issuing asset-backed securities in the U.S. for the remainder.
The transaction marked the brokerage firm's third investment in airplanes.
In 2016, Meritz Securities bought 20 used aircraft from GE Capital Aviation Services for $98.2 million. Last December, the brokerage firm purchased 18 used aircraft for $537 million.
(END)
