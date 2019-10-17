Ministry seeks inter-Korean dialogue for 'fundamental change' in U.S.-N.K. relations
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Thursday that it will continue to seek inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation with the international community to bring about a "fundamental change" in relations between North Korea and the United States.
In a report presented to the National Assembly for an audit, the ministry emphasized Seoul's role in helping break the impasse in denuclearization talks after the breakdown of working-level talks that the U.S. and North Korea held in Stockholm earlier this month.
"Through continued dialogue between the South and the North, mutual security guarantees and close coordination with relevant countries, (the government) will provide support for bringing about a fundamental change in U.S.-North Korea relations," the ministry said.
"(The government) will also draw practical progress from denuclearization talks between the U.S. and North Korea based on a virtuous circle between inter-Korean relations and U.S-North Korea relations," it added.
The talks held in Stockholm on Oct. 5 marked the first since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended their second summit in February without an agreement as they failed to find common ground over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.
North Korea said after the Stockholm meeting that the negotiations broke down and accused the U.S. of failing to come up with a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang. The U.S. said the two sides had "good" discussions.
Seoul has pushed to play a "mediating" role in narrowing the gaps between Pyongyang and Washington, but Pyongyang has lashed out at South Korea for meddling with the issue, claiming that Seoul cannot do anything without U.S. orders.
