The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.26
1-M 1.34 1.35
2-M 1.39 1.41
3-M 1.43 1.45
6-M 1.44 1.46
12-M 1.42 1.44
(END)
