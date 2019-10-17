S. Korean shares down in late morning trading
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning as sentiment remained cautious about the prospects for talks on Britain's exit from the European Union.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 3.57 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,079.26 as of 11:20 a.m.
Most large caps traded in negative territory, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.99 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix down 1.82 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.41 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.36 percent lower.
POSCO, the No.1 steelmaker, shed 1.76 percent.
Naver, the operator of the country's top Internet portal, rose 0.65 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,186.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.15 won from the previous session's close.
