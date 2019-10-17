Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Top court upholds suspended jail term for Lotte chief
SEOUL -- South Korea's top court on Thursday affirmed a lower court ruling that gave a suspended jail sentence to Lotte chief Shin Dong-bin in a massive graft scandal that rocked the country and led to the ouster of former President Park Geun-hye.
Shin, who heads the country's fifth-largest conglomerate, was indicted for giving 7 billion won (US$6 million) in bribes to the former president's close friend Choi Soon-sil to win government support for the group's duty-free business.
Moon to meet economy team following growth outlook cut
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has convened a meeting with his economy team, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday, amid growing concerns about the health of Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
It is rare for the president to have such a separate group session with ministers handling economy-related affairs. Moreover, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, who doubles as deputy prime minister for the economy, will be absent, as he is on a visit to the United States for Group of 20 and International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings.
Fans, friends bid final farewell to K-pop star Sulli
SEOUL -- Fans and fellow K-pop stars bade their final farewells to Sulli as her coffin finally left for her burial early Thursday.
The 25-year-old K-pop star and actress, whose legal name was Choi Jin-ri, was found dead at her residence in Seongnam, south of Seoul Monday, sending a shockwave across the country. Before her death, she was suffering from severe depression, according to her close aides.
Ministry seeks inter-Korean dialogue for 'fundamental change' in U.S.-N.K. relations
SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Thursday that it will continue to seek inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation with the international community to bring about a "fundamental change" in relations between North Korea and the United States.
In a report presented to the National Assembly for an audit, the ministry emphasized Seoul's role in helping break the impasse in denuclearization talks after the breakdown of working-level talks that the U.S. and North Korea held in Stockholm earlier this month.
Military kills 126 wild boars in intensive hunting operation to prevent ASF spread
SEOUL -- The military removed 126 wild boars in areas bordering North Korea in an intensive two-day operation to prevent the possible spread of African swine fever (ASF) through the animals, the defense ministry said Thursday.
Around 70 to 80 teams, each comprised of about 12 military officers, civilian hunters and quarantine officials, were sent to such border towns as Paju and Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi Province and Cheorwon and Goseong in Gangwon Province on Tuesday to hunt down wild boars with guns and traps through Thursday on a trial basis.
Son Heung-min: S. Korea lucky to escape unscathed from World Cup qualifier vs. N. Korea
INCHEON -- The biggest takeaway for Son Heung-min from South Korea's World Cup qualifying match against North Korea was how physical his opponents played.
South Korea and North Korea played to a scoreless draw in Pyongyang on Tuesday, part of Group H action in the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
