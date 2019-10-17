S. Korean An Byeong-hun takes 1st-round lead at PGA Tour event on home soil
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean An Byeong-hun took sole possession of the first-round lead at a PGA Tour event on home soil on Thursday.
An carded a bogey-free round of eight-under 64 to open the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges at the Club at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island. The US$9.75 million tournament has no cut.
An made four birdies each on the front nine and the back nine on the 7,241-yard layout, as the 78 players in the strong field took advantage of benign conditions.
An, the 2015 European Tour Rookie of the Year, is chasing his first PGA Tour title.
Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who earned his first PGA Tour title last month at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, sits one stroke back in second place. He also finished without a bogey in his round of 65.
Australian star Jason Day, who tied for fifth last year, put himself in early contention with a 66, thanks to six birdies.
The bunched-up leaderboard featured three more South Korean players in the top 10 and seven overall inside the top 20.
Defending champion Brooks Koepka, also world No. 1, shot a 69 to sit tied for 15th. He capped off his up-and-down round with an eagle at the par-5 18th.
