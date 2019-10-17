KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 106,000 0
DaelimInd 97,300 DN 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14200 DN350
KiaMtr 40,650 DN 750
Ottogi 579,000 0
AK Holdings 33,750 DN 650
LOTTE 38,450 UP 600
IlyangPharm 21,300 DN 50
SK Discovery 23,000 DN 50
LS 48,050 DN 150
GS Retail 40,300 UP 100
GC Corp 114,000 DN 500
GS E&C 31,700 DN 200
DaeduckElec 10,900 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,700 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 220,000 UP 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,870 DN 40
KPIC 125,500 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,300 DN 130
SKC 41,900 UP 150
HtlShilla 78,100 UP 300
Donga Socio Holdings 87,300 UP 200
SK hynix 81,000 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 591,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,100 DN 1,250
SamsungF&MIns 223,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,100 DN 900
Kogas 40,900 UP 600
Hanwha 24,750 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 149,000 UP 4,500
DB HiTek 16,800 DN 550
CJ 83,300 DN 700
JWPHARMA 28,100 DN 450
LGInt 15,950 0
DongkukStlMill 6,190 DN 30
SBC 15,900 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 DN 250
KAL 25,400 UP 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 DN 110
LG Corp. 69,700 0
