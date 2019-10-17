DOOSAN 106,000 0

DaelimInd 97,300 DN 600

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14200 DN350

KiaMtr 40,650 DN 750

Ottogi 579,000 0

AK Holdings 33,750 DN 650

LOTTE 38,450 UP 600

IlyangPharm 21,300 DN 50

SK Discovery 23,000 DN 50

LS 48,050 DN 150

GS Retail 40,300 UP 100

GC Corp 114,000 DN 500

GS E&C 31,700 DN 200

DaeduckElec 10,900 DN 250

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,700 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 220,000 UP 1,500

MERITZ SECU 4,870 DN 40

KPIC 125,500 DN 4,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,300 DN 130

SKC 41,900 UP 150

HtlShilla 78,100 UP 300

Donga Socio Holdings 87,300 UP 200

SK hynix 81,000 DN 1,400

Youngpoong 591,000 UP 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 44,100 DN 1,250

SamsungF&MIns 223,500 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,100 DN 900

Kogas 40,900 UP 600

Hanwha 24,750 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 149,000 UP 4,500

DB HiTek 16,800 DN 550

CJ 83,300 DN 700

JWPHARMA 28,100 DN 450

LGInt 15,950 0

DongkukStlMill 6,190 DN 30

SBC 15,900 DN 300

Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 DN 250

KAL 25,400 UP 450

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,120 DN 110

LG Corp. 69,700 0

