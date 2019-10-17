Asiana adds 10th A350 to fleet
All Headlines 16:43 October 17, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc. said Thursday it has added an A350 passenger jet to its fleet to better serve on international routes.
The 10th A350 will run on long-haul routes to cities including Los Angeles, London, Paris and Singapore, the company said in a statement.
Asiana Airlines plans to add 20 more A350s by 2025 to strengthen its fleet. It will also add 25 A321NEOs by 2025, with the first delivery made in August, it said.
The country's second-biggest airline, after Korean Air Lines Co., currently operates 88 planes that include the new A350.
(END)
