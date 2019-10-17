World No. 1 Koepka shrugs off small mistakes in title defense in S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOGWIPO, South Korea, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- World No.1 Brooks Koepka feels his game is in good shape as he tries to defend his PGA Tour title in South Korea this week, as long as he can limit "dumb mistakes."
Koepka shot a three-under 69 in the first round of the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges on Jeju Island on Thursday, sitting five strokes behind the leader, An Byeong-hun of South Korea, at the US$9.75 million tournament.
He had four birdies against three bogeys and then finished his round with flourish, picking up an eagle at the par-5 18th to shoot in the 60s.
"I just need to clean up a few things. I missed a couple of short putts. Sloppy there," Koepka said. "The wind was so light today. I felt like it was switching quite a bit and it made a difference on a couple of holes."
Koepka shot 21-under par last year to beat Gary Woodland by four shots. If the weather conditions remain as benign the rest of the way as they were Thursday, a similar score should be within reach.
"Honestly, I think this golf course is a little easier if (the wind) blows," he said. "As long as you put it in the fairway out here, you're going to give yourself chances."
Koepka said his left knee "feels fine" after stem cell treatment during the offseason, adding, "I can finally bend over and pick the ball out of the hole without hurting. That's always good."
Justin Thomas, the inaugural CJ Cup champion from 2017, shot one better than Koepka with 68, thanks to six birdies and two bogeys.
Thomas said he was "kind of disappointed" with the way he played over the final five holes.
"I feel like I could have made a couple more birdies and it could have easily been seven or eight under," Thomas said. "I started out not driving well, but I drove it beautifully pretty much from No. 6 and on."
Thomas echoed Koepka's sentiment that the wind, though it didn't blow hard, was unpredictable, but added, "This is about as perfect and easy as this place can play in terms of wind."
Jordan Spieth, former world No. 1 trying to regain the touch that once made him a dominant force, said he was happy to shoot 70 in his first competitive round following a seven-week break.
"I made a couple of nice putts after playing holes the way they're supposed to be played," he said. "A couple of rusty swings. All in all, two-under after seven weeks off is a pretty solid start today. I hope to better my score each day."
Spieth made a double bogey at the par-4 sixth but he claimed he still made good swings on that hole.
"I definitely thought (my play) got better as the round went on," he said. "That's what I am looking for -- to build confidence as the round goes on. I feel like I'll gain more and more control and more trust in what I am working on, the more swings I get in tournament rounds."
Jason Day, another former world No. 1, brought back the putter from his 2015 season, when he won five tournaments, including his first career major at the PGA Championship. And it paid early dividends with a round of 66, good for sole possession of third place.
"I was trying to get some memory back from 2015," Day said. "It is a big banged up, I must admit. But the ball was rolling nicely."
Joaquin Niemann, a Chilean youngster who notched his first PGA Tour win last month, put himself in early contention with a 65.
"I am happy with the score. It was a really good round everywhere," he said. "This is one of the strongest fields. I think it's going to be tough to win but hopefully with three more days like this, I can make it happen."
