S. Korean man convicted of murder escapes in Philippines
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean man convicted of shooting three people to death has escaped from custody in the Philippines, the South Korean embassy to the Philippines said Thursday.
The 40-year-old, only identified by his surname, Park, escaped from his guards after a trial in Tarlac province on Wednesday, officials said. Park has been detained at the Pampanga Provincial Jail for illegal possession of firearms and murder since 2016.
The South Korean court sentenced Park to 30 years of murdering three Koreans -- two men and one woman -- who were found in a sugar cane field in Bacolor, some 70 kilometers northwest of Manila, in 2017. All three had gunshot wounds to their heads.
Park, who had been awaiting extradition to South Korea, escaped from a detention center in 2017. He was arrested three months later.
The South Korean embassy said it has asked the Philippine authorities to swiftly track down Park.
