(Yonhap Interview) U.S., N. Korea need interim deal for step-by-step denuclearization: ex-U.S. envoy

"I think the two leaders should meet sometime over the next six months," Yun said. "For Trump, he would like to meet and reach a deal before the U.S. presidential elections one year from now. Kim Jong-un has said there should be a new calculation on U.S. side by the end of the year, so I would imagine if the two working groups started meeting at the end of the year, that should give them enough time to come around."

