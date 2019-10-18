Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Deflation fears, discount wars (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor general says neutrality of prosecution peaked in Lee Myung-bak administration (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecutor general vows to keep secrecy in probe on ex-justice minister (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecution chief says he approves investigation of Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor General Yoon says he approves launching probe on Cho Kuk (Segye Times)
-- Amid growing deflation fears, economy of Ulsan stops growing (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor chief pledges to go through with Cho Kuk probe following rules and laws (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Pres. Moon announces plans to expand construction investment (Hankyoreh)
-- President Moon set to stimulate economy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- IMF warns S. Korean banks of exposure to vulnerable assets (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- President Moon calls for expansion of construction investment (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Top prosecutor not quitting soon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top prosecutor Yoon promises bold in-house reform at audit (Korea Herald)
-- Moon vows to spur corporate investment (Korea Times)
