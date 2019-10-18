(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 18)
Disputed reform bills
Political compromise needed before Assembly voting
Major political parties have begun their discussions on how to handle a set of controversial reform bills that were fast-tracked last April for early voting at the National Assembly.
However, there are few prospects of an early agreement because the parties remain poles apart over them. Most of all, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) is opposing the reform bills.
The dominant issue of contention at Wednesday's meeting among the parties' floor leaders was the Moon Jae-in administration's plan to establish a new investigative agency, separate from the prosecution and police.
The proposed agency would exclusively handle corruption cases involving high-ranking public officials, including the President, as well as their family members. This plan, being regarded as a centerpiece of the ongoing prosecution reform, was included among the reform bills, together with separate plans to reduce the power of the prosecution and give more investigative authority to the police.
The LKP, however, made it clear that it opposes the creation of such an investigative unit, claiming the liberals would use it as a tool to extend their rule and suppress political opponents.
The party linked it to the ongoing scandal surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family, alleging it was only aimed at controlling the prosecution and thus making it serve the needs of President Moon and his followers.
As a matter of fact, however, the bills on the creation of a new investigative unit were the result of months of negotiations among the major parties, except for the LKP. The main opposition party had boycotted the negotiations and made a failed attempt to block other parties from putting the bills on the fast track. Scores of LKP lawmakers are under prosecution investigation for allegedly using violence in the process.
The bills reflected shared concerns that corruption among ranking government officials is serious, and is not being dealt with properly. The prosecution has often been criticized for biased investigations into senior officials and politicians.
It is not good for the LKP to oppose the plan blindly. It gives the impression that the party doesn't want reform, and opposes the bills for the sake of opposition. It is better for the party to join in efforts to fine-tune details of the bills before they are put to a vote.
Under the law, the fast-tracked bills will be automatically put to vote even without an agreement among the parties. But Moon and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea should spare no effort to seek compromise with the LKP and other parties on the reform issues.
The controversy over Cho Kuk has polarized society. Even after Cho resigned, the political parties are wrangling over how the prosecution should handle the investigation into him and his family. However reform of the prosecution should be carried out relentlessly.
(END)
