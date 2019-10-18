Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Oct. 18

All Headlines 10:27 October 18, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Moon to meet 111 foreign ambassadors based in Seoul

-- Trial procedures for wife of ex-justice minister to start over forgery allegations

-- Parliamentary audit of Korea Hana Foundation

Economy & Finance

-- Finance minister's meeting with U.S. Treasury secretary

-- Follow-up on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
(END)

