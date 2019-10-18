Moon to meet 111 foreign ambassadors based in Seoul
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has invited more than 110 foreign ambassadors serving in South Korea to a presidential garden reception, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
The event to be held later in the day will be the first of its kind since Moon took office in May 2017.
Moon invited the ambassadors of 113 countries with standing diplomatic missions here and those of 111 nations are scheduled to attend it, according to Cheong Wa Dae. Representatives from 17 international agencies with offices in Seoul will also join it.
The Venezuelan and Marshall Islands ambassadors have sent notices of absence, citing other engagements.
Japan's outgoing ambassador, Yasumasa Nakamine, will be present, as his successor, Koji Tomita, has not yet presented his credentials to Moon, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
In the Nokjiwon meeting to begin at 3 p.m., Moon plans to request support for the Korea peace process and attention to the South Korea-ASEAN special summit to take place in Busan in late November, another official said.
Cheong Wa Dae had a similar group reception for foreign ambassadors here once under the Park Geun-hye administration. There were three such events when President Lee Myung-bak was in office.
