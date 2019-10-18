(LEAD) Trial proceedings for wife of ex-justice minister start over forgery allegations
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout, photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Trial procedures for the wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk were launched Friday over allegations that she forged a school award to help her daughter gain admission to medical school.
A preparatory court hearing was held over the allegations faced by Chung Kyung-sim, a professor at Dongyang University.
Cho's family is under a prosecution probe into allegations about the forgery of a document, financial wrongdoing and academic favors.
Chung did not appear the preparatory hearing as it does not require the presence of a defendant.
Earlier, Chung's legal representatives requested a delay, citing a lack of time to prepare for the hearing.
Her lawyers said the prosecution has not allowed them to read probe-related documents, mentioning ongoing an investigation into a suspected accomplice.
"The prosecution should clarify why it cannot provide the documents to the defendant's side," a judge said. "If not, (the court) cannot help permitting (Chung's side) to have full access (to the documents)."
The 57-year-old Chung faces allegations that she was involved in fabricating a college presidential citation related to voluntary activity by her daughter at Dongyang University in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
In early September, Chung was indicted on forgery charges, while her husband attended a parliamentary confirmation hearing.
Cho, a key architect for President Moon Jae-in's drive to reform the prosecution, abruptly announced his resignation Monday, after weeks of massive protests for and against his appointment.
He was appointed on Sept. 9, despite strong objections from opposition parties.
