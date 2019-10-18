(LEAD) Doosan, 2 spun-off units relisted on Seoul bourse
(ATTN: UPDATES 3rd para)
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Corp., the holding company of South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group, and two spun-off units were relisted on the Seoul bourse on Friday, with the latter two rising sharply.
Shares in Doosan Corp. resumed trading after it hived off two units -- Doosan Fuel Cell Co. and Doosan Solus Co. -- late last month.
Both Doosan Fuel Cell and Doosan Solus each surged by the daily permissible limit of 30 percent to close at 5,510 won (US$4.6). Doosan Corp., however, dropped 4.55 percent to 79,700 won on the first day of trading.
In April, Doosan Corp. announced that it will spin off its fuel cell and OLED material producing units as independent entities to seek further growth in their business areas. Doosan Fuel Cell and Doosan Solus were officially established on Oct. 1.
Doosan Fuel Cell, whose customers are mostly power generators, and Doosan Solus, which focuses on producing OLED and battery foil materials, both aim to make 1 trillion won (US$847 million) in sales by 2023.
