The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
All Headlines 11:01 October 18, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.33 1.34
2-M 1.39 1.39
3-M 1.42 1.43
6-M 1.45 1.44
12-M 1.44 1.42
(END)
