Former major champions receive sponsor's exemption to LPGA tournament in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- A pair of former major champions have received sponsor's invites to play at the lone LPGA Tour event in South Korea next week.
Organizers of the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship announced on Friday that Chun In-gee of South Korea and Paula Creamer of the United States will be playing on sponsor's exemptions, along with two Korean tour players, Kim Ye-jin and Park So-hye.
The tournament will run from Oct. 24-27 at the LPGA International Busan in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Both Chun and Creamer are major champions who have fallen on hard times of late.
Chun counts two majors -- the 2015 U.S. Women's Open and 2016 Evian Championship -- among her three LPGA wins, but she's been winless since October last year. She has missed five cuts with just one top-10 finish in 21 tournaments in 2019.
Creamer is a 10-time winner with the 2010 U.S. Women's Open to her credit, but she hasn't won in more than five years and she has missed 11 cuts in 20 starts this year.
The 72-hole stroke play tournament will have a total purse of US$2 million, with $300,000 going to the champion.
The BMW Ladies Championship will replace the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship as the lone LPGA tournament on Korean soil during the tour's annual Asian Swing.
South Korean players have combined to win 13 of 27 tournaments this season. The single season record for most titles by the South Korean contingent is 15, set in 2015 and matched in 2017.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Fans, friends bid final farewell to K-pop star Sulli
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
3
N. Korean newspaper touts leader's horseback ride up Mount Paekdu as 'historic event'
-
4
Ex-MLB All-Star Matt Williams itching to begin work as KBO manager
-
5
U.S. urges S. Korea to renew intel pact with Japan: Pentagon