Key developments on North Korea this week

October 18, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Oct. 15 -- South and North Korea play to a goalless draw in crowdless World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang

16 -- N. Korean leader rides white horse up Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions: state media

18 -- State media says N. Korean leader visits greenhouse farm
