Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korean vice sports minister heads to Qatar for Olympics-related meeting
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's first vice sports minister left for Qatar on Tuesday to take part in a meeting related to the Olympics, the North's state media reported.
Kim Jong-su, who also serves as the vice chairman of the North's national Olympic committee, will attend the 24th general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), the Korean Central News Agency said without giving further details.
The ANOC session, slated for Thursday and Friday in Doha, is expected to bring together more than 1,000 delegates from the world's national Olympic committees, as well as the International Olympic Committee.
------------
N. Korea ranks 92nd in global hunger index
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea suffers from a "serious" level of hunger, a global hunger index report showed Wednesday, putting the impoverished communist nation in 92nd place out of a total of 117 countries.
The 2019 Global Hunger Index (GHI) by Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide also showed that 47.8 percent of North Korea's total population suffered from undernourishment from 2016 to 2018. Only two countries, Zimbabwe and Haiti, reported higher prevalence of undernourishment than North Korea.
"With a score of 27.7, North Korea suffers from a level of hunger that is serious," the report said.
------------
N. Korean leader rides horse to Mount Paekdu, slams U.S. sanctions
SEOUL, Oct. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rode a white horse to visit Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula considered the birthplace of his late father, slamming U.S. sanctions and calling for greater "self-reliance" efforts to frustrate them, state media reported Wednesday.
Kim has visited the mountain, considered one of the peninsula's most sacred places, ahead of big political or diplomatic decisions and events, and the latest trip has spawned speculation about whether another big decision might be forthcoming.
The leader "climbed up Mount Paekdu, riding a white horse through the first snow," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, releasing a series of photos of him riding a horse up the snow-covered mountain.
------------
N. Korean newspaper touts leader's horseback ride up Mount Paekdu as 'historic event'
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Thursday lauded leader Kim Jong-un's recent horseback ride up Mount Paekdu as a "historic event," noting that "new strategic policy lines" have been suggested every time he scaled the mountain considered one of the most sacred places in the North.
On Wednesday, North Korean media widely reported Kim's visit to Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, releasing a series of photos of him riding a white horse at the snow-covered mountain, which Kim has often visited ahead of major political or diplomatic decisions.
Amid speculation that another major announcement might be forthcoming, the Rodong Sinmun said in a front-page editorial that "new strategic policy lines that accelerate our push for revolution have been proposed, and historic events startling the world have occurred" every time Kim has visited the mountain.
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of consequences
-
1
Fans, friends bid final farewell to K-pop star Sulli
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
3
U.S. urges S. Korea to renew intel pact with Japan: Pentagon
-
4
9th case of African swine fever found in wild boar near inter-Korean border
-
5
N. Korean newspaper touts leader's horseback ride up Mount Paekdu as 'historic event'