Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang not to be broadcast live
SEOUL, Oct. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's most-anticipated World Cup qualifier of the current campaign, set to kick off in Pyongyang, will not be broadcast live to a South Korean audience, broadcasters here said Monday.
On Tuesday, North Korea hosts the South-North match for the second round of the Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at 5:30 p.m. at Kim Il-sung Stadium in the North Korean capital.
It is a rare sports exchange between the two sides at a time of heightened tensions on the divided peninsula following a series of North Korean provocations.
------------
N. Korea promises to provide S. Korea with footage of Pyongyang World Cup qualifier
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea agreed to provide South Korea with a video of an inter-Korean World Cup qualifier to be held Tuesday in Pyongyang, a unification ministry official said, after Seoul's push to televise the match live fell through.
The North promised to give the video to the South's delegation before it departs from Pyongyang on Wednesday afternoon after the match to be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The delegation is scheduled to arrive back home via Beijing early Thursday.
South Korea had pushed for live broadcasting of Tuesday's match, but negotiations with the North fell apart. The match represents the first such match since 1990, when the two Koreas held a friendly in the North Korean capital.
------------
N. Korea sends invitation to S. Korea for weightlifting competition in Pyongyang
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has sent invitations to South Korean athletes to take part in an international youth weightlifting competition set to kick off in Pyongyang next week, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
The government will approve a trip to the North by some 70 South Koreans -- including athletes, support personnel and two journalists -- for the 2019 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships, according to a ministry official.
The event, which is slated for Oct. 20-27, will be another rare sports exchange involving the two Koreas following a World Cup qualifying match between the two sides set for Tuesday.
------------
'Korean Derby' World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang opens with empty seats
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- The highly anticipated World Cup qualifying match between South Korea and North Korea opened Tuesday without any spectators.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) in Seoul told reporters there were no fans in the stands at Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang 30 minutes before kickoff of the Group H match in the second round of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The KFA added that the stadium remained empty 15 minutes into the match.
------------
S. Korea held scoreless by N. Korea in chippy World Cup qualifier in Pyongyang
SEOUL, Oct. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea were held to a scoreless draw by North Korea in their World Cup qualifying match in Pyongyang on Tuesday, a much-anticipated showdown that left fans both in and out of the communist country in the dark.
The Koreas drew a blank before an empty Kim Il-sung Stadium in Pyongyang in Group H action in the second round of the Asian qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The two teams traded four yellow cards in their fourth scoreless draw in the past seven meetings.
South Korea, world No. 37, still lead the 113th-ranked North Korea all time with seven wins, nine draws and one loss.
------------
Minister voices disappointment with Pyongyang match with no fans, live broadcast
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul expressed disappointment Thursday over an inter-Korean World Cup qualifier held in Pyongyang without any spectators or live broadcast, saying it might reflect a recent "lull" in inter-Korean relations.
On Tuesday, the two Koreas played to a scoreless draw in the match at Kim Il-sung Stadium. No spectators or reporters were allowed in the stadium, and only a small number of sports officials and foreign diplomats were able to watch the game.
Pyongyang did not respond to Seoul's repeated calls to allow South Koreans to watch the game. Negotiations with the North to televise the rare sports event live for a South Korean audience also fell apart at the last minute.
------------
N. Korea allows charity group to expand TB program to more districts
SEOUL, Oct. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has allowed a charity group to expand its tuberculosis (TB) control project beyond Pyongyang in an indication that the communist nation recognizes the seriousness of the problem, the chief of the organization said Thursday.
Stephen Linton, chairman of the Eugene Bell Foundation based in the United States and South Korea, made the remark during a press conference in Seoul after foundation officials made a three-week visit last month.
"North Korean authorities helped us to broaden our TB diagnosis program to areas outside Pyongyang," Linton said. "North Korea has opened the doors for us to facilitate the eradication of tuberculosis, and allowed us to freely register and treat patients in the designated districts during our visit."
(END)
-
1
K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
2
(LEAD) K-pop star Sulli found dead: police
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korean prime minister to attend Japanese emperor's enthronement event.
-
4
Kazakh man extradited over suspected hit-and-run incident in S. Korea
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea-U.S. military drills, warns of consequences
-
1
Fans, friends bid final farewell to K-pop star Sulli
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon calls for expanding investment in construction sector
-
3
U.S. urges S. Korea to renew intel pact with Japan: Pentagon
-
4
9th case of African swine fever found in wild boar near inter-Korean border
-
5
N. Korean newspaper touts leader's horseback ride up Mount Paekdu as 'historic event'