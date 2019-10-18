KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 18 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 16,500 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,080 UP 10
KISWire 22,500 DN 300
LotteFood 438,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 9,250 DN 130
CHONGKUNDANG 88,800 DN 400
KCC 220,500 DN 2,000
Daesang 22,400 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 6,180 DN 10
SBC 15,750 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 26,200 DN 100
TONGYANG 1,510 UP 30
HyundaiEng&Const 44,700 UP 600
SamsungF&MIns 222,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,150 UP 50
Kogas 40,350 DN 550
SK hynix 77,400 DN 3,600
Youngpoong 620,000 UP 29,000
Donga Socio Holdings 86,700 DN 600
KiaMtr 40,600 DN 50
AmoreG 70,500 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 123,000 0
HankookShellOil 336,000 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 14,500 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,200 DN 350
TaekwangInd 1,139,000 DN 7,000
SsangyongCement 5,940 UP 80
KAL 24,900 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,020 DN 100
LG Corp. 69,500 DN 200
SsangyongMtr 2,655 DN 135
BoryungPharm 12,600 DN 50
L&L 11,900 DN 100
NamyangDairy 491,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,150 UP 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,200 DN 100
Shinsegae 244,000 UP 500
Nongshim 252,500 DN 500
SGBC 40,250 UP 100
Hyosung 84,400 DN 400
