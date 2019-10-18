KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 38,550 UP 100
AK Holdings 33,250 DN 500
Binggrae 58,300 DN 400
GCH Corp 20,350 DN 150
LotteChilsung 139,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,900 UP 450
POSCO 224,500 0
SPC SAMLIP 95,300 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 192,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,850 DN 950
KUMHOTIRE 4,265 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 52,300 DN 1,400
SLCORP 22,150 UP 150
Yuhan 222,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElec 49,900 DN 600
NHIS 12,200 DN 350
SK Discovery 22,800 DN 200
LS 48,350 UP 300
GC Corp 113,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 32,800 UP 1,100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 34,650 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 224,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 123,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,240 DN 60
SKC 42,150 UP 250
GS Retail 40,150 DN 150
Ottogi 583,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 21,250 DN 50
DaeduckElec 10,800 DN 100
Hanwha 24,850 UP 100
DB HiTek 17,000 UP 200
CJ 84,700 UP 1,400
JWPHARMA 27,650 DN 450
LGInt 15,850 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,100 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 42,100 DN 600
HITEJINRO 27,100 UP 950
CJ LOGISTICS 155,500 UP 6,500
DOOSAN 79,700 DN 3,800
DaelimInd 97,300 0
