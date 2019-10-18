KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13750 DN450
MERITZ SECU 4,795 DN 75
HtlShilla 77,500 DN 600
Hanmi Science 40,100 DN 850
SamsungElecMech 109,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 59,100 UP 100
KSOE 121,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha Chem 17,500 DN 450
OCI 67,800 DN 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,000 UP 600
KorZinc 437,500 DN 5,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,820 DN 100
SYC 50,100 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 44,050 DN 250
IS DONGSEO 31,550 UP 100
S-Oil 99,100 DN 700
LG Innotek 123,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 235,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI WIA 44,000 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 70,800 DN 1,000
Mobis 241,000 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,650 DN 150
HDC HOLDINGS 12,350 UP 50
S-1 95,800 DN 1,300
Hanchem 89,200 DN 1,500
DWS 35,400 DN 750
UNID 47,100 UP 200
KEPCO 25,900 DN 400
SamsungSecu 34,300 DN 300
SKTelecom 238,500 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 49,700 UP 700
HyundaiElev 80,200 UP 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,750 DN 200
Hanon Systems 11,800 DN 250
SK 241,000 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 6,230 UP 40
GKL 21,550 DN 250
Handsome 29,850 DN 400
WJ COWAY 86,400 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 DN 2,500
